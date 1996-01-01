What do the receptor cells in the lateral line system along the sides of a shark and the cochlea of your ear have in common?
a. They use hair cells to sense sound or pressure waves.
b. They are organs of equilibrium.
c. They use electromagnetic receptors to sense pressure waves in fluid.
d. They use granules that signal a change in position and stimulate their receptor cells.
