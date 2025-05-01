- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Review of Transcription vs. Translation: Videos & Practice Problems
The α-amanitin is a toxin which acts as an irreversible inhibitor of RNA polymerase. Identify which process it will inhibit.
Which of the following correctly describes the main function of transcription in the process of gene expression?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. Where in the cell does translation occur, and what is its primary role?
Which of the following best summarizes the difference between transcription and translation?
Match each required input molecule with the process that directly depends on it:
Which enzyme is primarily responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription?
What cellular structure is primarily responsible for protein synthesis during translation?
If RNA polymerase is synthesizing an RNA strand from a DNA template, in which direction does the synthesis occur?
During protein synthesis, in what direction is the polypeptide chain elongated?
A mutation occurs in a gene that prevents RNA polymerase from binding to the DNA. What is the most immediate impact on the cell?
If a ribosome fails to attach to mRNA during translation, what immediate effect does this have on protein synthesis?
Given that transcription involves converting DNA into RNA, propose a scenario where a change in macromolecule class could be advantageous for a cell.
Devise an alternative biological process where RNA is directly utilized without changing into another macromolecule class during translation.
Evaluate the impact of an inhibitor that specifically targets RNA polymerase on cellular function.