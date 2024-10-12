PTC is a chemical that elicits a bitter taste response in some people. The ability to taste PTC depends on the presence of the PTC-tasting allele. Individuals with at least one copy of the PTC-tasting allele taste PTC as bitter. It is estimated that about 70% of the population taste PTC. Assuming that the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium for this trait, what percent of the population would you expect to be heterozygous for this trait?