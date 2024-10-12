Sickle cell anemia is a recessive trait. In Nigeria, it is estimated that 2.4% of the population is born with sickle cell anemia. Heterozygotes for the sickle cell allele are said to have the sickle cell trait and have few sickle cell symptoms. Assuming that the population is in Hardy Weinberg equilibrium for the sickle cell gene, what percentage of the population would you expect to have the sickle cell trait?