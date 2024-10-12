Which of the following statements about the Hardy-Weinberg equation are true?





I) For a gene with two alleles, q2 represents the frequency of one of the homozygotes.

II) If p and q both equal 0.5, you expect 50% of the population to be heterozygous.

III) The p2 and q2 terms will be equal as they both represent the probability of being a homozygote.