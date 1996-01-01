A male redwing blackbird will chase predatory birds away from his breeding territory during nesting season. Which hypothesis best explains his behavior?
a. He is acting for the good of the species. He may die, but other birds of his species will be saved.
b. He knows this will increase his fitness, so he chases away the predator.
c. He carries a gene that causes fathers to protect their offspring, which increases inclusive fitness.
d. He has imprinted on the offspring in his nest, so he knows that they are his.
