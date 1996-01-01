Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology49. Animal BehaviorAnimal Behavior
Problem 4c
Why does altruism seem paradoxical? a. Sometimes altruistic behavior is actually selfish. b. Altruism does not actually help others. c. Alleles that cause an organism to behave altruistically should be selected against since these alleles should lower the organism’s fitness. d. Animals behave altruistically to help the species, but sometimes their behavior harms the species.

