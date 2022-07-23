2:07 minutes 2:07 minutes Problem 3c Textbook Question Textbook Question Which group is correctly paired with its description?

A. diatoms—important consumers in aquatic communities B. diplomonads—protists with modified mitochondria C. apicomplexans—producers with intricate life cycles D. red algae—acquired plastids by secondary endosymbiosis



Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the role of each group mentioned in the options within their respective ecosystems or their biological characteristics. Understand the terms used in the descriptions: consumers, producers, modified mitochondria, and secondary endosymbiosis. View full solution Evaluate whether diatoms are primarily consumers or if they play a different role in aquatic communities. Assess the accuracy of the statement regarding diplomonads and their mitochondrial characteristics. Verify if red algae acquired their plastids through secondary endosymbiosis and what this process entails.

