A swim bladder is a gas-filled sac that helps fish maintain buoyancy. Evidence indicates that early fish gulped air into primitive lungs, helping them survive in stagnant waters. The evolution of the swim bladder from lungs of an ancestral fish is an example of
a. an evolutionary trend.
b. paedomorphosis.
c. the gradual refinement of a structure with the same function.
d. exaptation.
