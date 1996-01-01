Dolly, the sheep, was cloned from an adult cell. She had a number of health problems and died at a relatively young age. Three mules that were born in 2003 were cloned from fetal cells. If it turns out that the mules remain healthy and live normal lives, how would this outcome tie in with Gurdon's observations with tadpoles?
A
Gurdon found no correlation between the age of the donor cells and the ability of the transplanted nucleus to direct development.
B
Gurdon found that nuclei from older donor cells were more likely to correctly direct differentiation and give rise to healthy tadpoles.
C
Gurdon found a positive correlation between the age of the donor nuclei and the ability of the nuclei to direct differentiation.
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Gurdon found that the ability of a transplanted nucleus to direct normal development was inversely related to the age of the donor.