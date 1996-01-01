Introduction to DNA-Based Technology Practice Problems
Genetically engineered organisms must be kept in ponds that offer no escape to the wild because there is great concern that:
Genetically modified foods (GM foods) are agricultural organisms whose DNA has been altered via the application of genetic engineering techniques. All of the following are advantages of GM foods, EXCEPT:
Gene therapy and genome editing raise a number of moral and ethical issues. Which of the following is an important ethical issue related to gene therapy?
A soil-dwelling bacteria called Agrobacterium tumefaciens has the potential to transfer a fragment of its DNA into plant cells. The plant's cellular machinery is effectively taken over by the bacterial DNA when it is integrated into a plant chromosome, where it is then used to promote the bacterial population's growth. This procedure is mostly used to create crops that are resistant to insects or herbicides; such crops are termed:
Contrast technology with science. Give an example of each to illustrate the difference.
The BT maize crop is a variety with BT genes that produce __________ protein in their leaves.