18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
Problem
All of the following are current applications of DNA technology in medicine
except
__________.
A
use of genome-wide association studies to identify single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) linked to disease
B
use of microarray assays to analyze the expression patterns of genes associated with a type of cancer
C
use of retroviruses to introduce normal alleles of genes into diseased cells for disorders involving one defective gene
D
genetically engineering organisms, from bacteria to goats, into protein factories that produce vital human proteins such as insulin, anticlotting agents, and human growth hormone
E
clinical use of iPS cells harvested from organ-impaired individuals for the culturing and transplantation of a functioning organ in the diseased individual
Show Answer
Next question
