18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
Problem
All of the following are true regarding induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells
except
__________.
A
iPS cell technology may provide a more morally acceptable approach to therapeutic cloning
B
the reprogramming of diseased cells in humans to form iPS cells could provide model systems for studying the origins of the disease
C
iPS cell technology could offer the potential to regenerate nonfunctional or diseased tissues and avoid the risk of transplant rejection in the diseased patient
D
iPS cells are formed by added genes to the genome of differentiated skin cells
E
iPS cells have been demonstrated to function identically to embryonic stems cells
Related Videos
Short Video: Transgenic Mice
HHMI BioInteractive: Bioinformatics
HHMI BioInteractive: Shotgun Sequencing
HHMI BioInteractive: Microarrays
What is Biotechnology
What is Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
DNA cloning and recombinant DNA | Biomolecules | MCAT | Khan Academy
Changing the Blueprints of Life - Genetic Engineering: Crash Course Engineering #38
Map of DNA-Based Technology Lesson
