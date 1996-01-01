Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Certain species of acacia trees in Central and South America have hollow thorns that house stinging ants, which attack anything that touches the tree. The ants feed on nutrients produced by the acacias. This is an example of __________.

