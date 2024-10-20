Dr. Anna Blakney, bioengineer and RNA scientist, as part of a multidisciplinary team, compared the immune response from different formulations for delivering self-amplifying RNA encoding a viral antigen to cells. The team tested a cationic polymer (pABOL) and three lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Five female mice per treatment group were intramuscularly immunized with increasing microgram (µg) doses of self-amplifying RNA formulated with PBS (phosphate-buffered saline control), pABOL, LNP1, LNP2, or LNP3. Blood was collected to measure the antibody responses at four (A) and six weeks (B). The colored dots represent individual animals, and the asterisks indicate 𝑃 values (for help interpreting the graph, see BioSkills 2 and 3). What conclusion is supported by the results shown in the dot plot graphs below?



