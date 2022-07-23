2:44 minutes 2:44 minutes Problem 11c Textbook Question Textbook Question What are two main criteria required for an RNA vaccine to be effective at protecting a vaccinated individual from a viral infection?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the target antigen: The RNA vaccine must contain the genetic information for a specific viral protein (antigen) that, when expressed, will stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight the actual virus. Ensure efficient delivery and expression: The RNA needs to be delivered into the host cells effectively and must be translated into the target protein efficiently. This often involves encapsulating the RNA in lipid nanoparticles to protect it from degradation and facilitate its entry into cells. View full solution Achieve a strong immune response: The expressed antigen should be able to elicit a robust immune response, including both antibody production by B cells and activation of T cells, which are crucial for clearing the virus and providing long-term immunity. Ensure stability and distribution: The RNA vaccine must remain stable during storage and distribution. This often requires specific temperature conditions to prevent degradation of the RNA. Safety and minimal side effects: The vaccine should not trigger any severe adverse effects and should be safe for use in a wide population, including those with different health conditions.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer: Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked