Which of the following is the main difference between your cardiovascular system and that of a fish?
a. Your heart has two chambers; a fish heart has four.
b. Your circulation has two circuits; fish circulation has one.
c. Your heart chambers are called atria and ventricles.
d. Yours is a closed system; the fish’s is an open system.
