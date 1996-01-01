Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology40. Circulatory SystemCirculatory and Respiratory Anatomy
Problem 4a
Which of the following is the main difference between your cardiovascular system and that of a fish? a. Your heart has two chambers; a fish heart has four. b. Your circulation has two circuits; fish circulation has one. c. Your heart chambers are called atria and ventricles. d. Yours is a closed system; the fish’s is an open system.

