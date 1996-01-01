Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

At a particular position along a nephron, the osmotic potential of the filtrate is 500 mOsm/L, whereas the surrounding kidney's is 600 mOsm/L. Which of the following is a likely result?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.