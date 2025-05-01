Which of the following best describes the primary method by which chemotherapy destroys cancer cells?
A
b. Hormones
B
a. Radiation
C
c. Drugs
D
d. Surgery
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. Chemotherapy is a treatment method used to target and destroy cancer cells. It is important to identify the mechanism by which chemotherapy achieves this.
Step 2: Review the options provided. The question lists four potential methods: hormones, radiation, drugs, and surgery. Each of these has distinct roles in medical treatments.
Step 3: Clarify the role of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy primarily involves the use of drugs to interfere with the growth and division of cancer cells. These drugs target rapidly dividing cells, which is a characteristic of cancer cells.
Step 4: Compare chemotherapy with the other options. Hormones are used in some cancer treatments but are not the primary method of chemotherapy. Radiation uses high-energy waves to destroy cancer cells, and surgery physically removes tumors. These are different approaches from chemotherapy.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'drugs,' as chemotherapy relies on chemical agents to target and destroy cancer cells.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason