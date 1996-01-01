Some diuretics are on a list of substances that the International Olympic Committee has banned for use by athletes. What do diuretics do? Propose an explanation for how diuretic use could be an unfair advantage for a competitor in a sport like wrestling, in which weight classes are part of the competition.
