Melissa Kemp is a conservation paleobiologist who studies how biodiversity has changed (and is changing) over time by integrating paleontology and genetics. She has studied how lizards in the Caribbean have evolved in response to changing ecological factors, including climate change. In one of her studies, Kemp identified that larger lizards were less likely to survive than smaller lizards. (1) Propose a hypothesis for what evolutionary mechanism could lead to this observation. (2) How could anthropogenic climate change potentially accelerate these evolutionary changes?