Suppose you were a conservation biologist working to preserve two populations of monkeys. The first population has 5000 individuals, while the second population has 50,000 individuals. Which population do you expect to have higher genetic diversity? Consider which evolutionary process(es) may be different between these populations. Justify your response.

Consider the size of each population. Generally, larger populations have more opportunities for mutations and genetic recombination, which are key sources of genetic diversity. Reflect on the impact of genetic drift, which is more pronounced in smaller populations. Genetic drift can lead to a more rapid loss of genetic variation in smaller populations compared to larger ones. Think about the founder effect and bottleneck events. If either population has experienced such events, it could significantly affect their genetic diversity. Smaller populations are typically more susceptible to drastic changes in genetic diversity due to these events. Evaluate the potential for gene flow in each population. Populations with more connections to other groups (e.g., through migration) can have higher genetic diversity. Isolation can reduce genetic diversity. Assess the overall environmental and ecological factors that might influence each population differently, such as different selective pressures or habitat fragmentation, which could influence the genetic diversity observed in each population.

