Genetic Variation Practice Problems
In Galapagos Islands, finches with either large or small beaks were favored since the majority of seeds found on the islands were either large or small. This is an example of:
The removal of deleterious alleles can make the extreme phenotypes selected against. This process is called:
Which of the following increases the frequency of the deleterious allele in a population?
In rare cases, speciation through hybridization can occur without affecting the chromosome number. Such process is called:
Marrying a close relative can often result in the appearance of __________ traits because of the increased homozygosity of the alleles.
In a forest, there were 50 rabbits, of which 35 had white fur and 15 had brown. An outbreak of a disease in rabbits resulted in the survival of only 3 rabbits with brown fur only. Which of the following concepts does this example illustrate?
Plants have evolved many traits that attract pollinators over time, such as brightly coloured petals that attract butterflies. With the presence of the pollinators, the _________ increases between the plant populations.
In the event that all of a plant's pollinators perish, which of the following will decline, ultimately resulting in decreased genetic diversity of the plant?
When gene flow into a population introduces a beneficial allele, population fitness ________, whereas when gene flow introduces a deleterious allele, population fitness __________.
Antibiotic resistance, a classic example of directional selection, is exacerbated by the
Bacteria can become immune to antibiotics by directional selection. Choose the appropriate labels for A and B in the figure that depicts the evolution of a bacteria after being exposed to an antibiotic.
The environment created selection pressure that favoured giraffes with longer necks that could reach more food in the trees over those with shorter necks. This is a typical example of which of the following?
A human female gives birth to dizygotic twins having different genetic makeup because of