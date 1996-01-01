Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell? a. decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution b. positive pressure on the surrounding solution c. the loss of solutes from the cell d. increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm

