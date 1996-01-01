Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In an experiment on eye development, a thin piece of aluminum foil was placed between the bulging wall of the brain and the overlying ectoderm where the eye normally forms. Wherever the foil was placed, the lens failed to develop because the foil __________.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.