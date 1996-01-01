In an experiment on eye development, a thin piece of aluminum foil was placed between the bulging wall of the brain and the overlying ectoderm where the eye normally forms. Wherever the foil was placed, the lens failed to develop because the foil __________.
A
changed the gravity in the region
B
rearranged the cytoplasmic determinants in the adjacent cells
C
prevented the cortical reaction
D
prevented the acrosomal reaction
E
prevented the inductive contact that normally stimulates the lens to form