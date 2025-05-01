- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Chargaff's Rules: Videos & Practice Problems
In analyzing the number of different bases in a DNA sample, all of the following are true regarding the base pairing rule except
Chargaff’s Rules are critical in understanding the structure of DNA. According to Chargaff’s findings, the amount of adenine (A) in a DNA molecule is equal to the amount of:
Erwin Chargaff discovered that in a DNA molecule, the number of purines always equals the number of pyrimidines. Which of the following base pairs correctly represents a purine-pyrimidine pair?
According to Chargaff’s rules, if an organism's DNA has 21% cytosine (C), what percentage of its DNA is composed of guanine (G)?
Chargaff’s Rules helped in deducing the double helix structure of DNA. Which statement best summarizes Chargaff’s Rules?
Match the terms or concepts with their corresponding descriptions or values:
Match the biological "Cause" with its structural "Effect" or "Discovery":
A DNA sample contains 20% Adenine. Based on Chargaff’s Rule Match the nitrogenous base with its calculated percentage:
If a species has 30% adenine in its DNA, what percentage of thymine would you expect according to Chargaff's rules?
Why are the percentages of adenine and thymine, and cytosine and guanine, roughly equal in DNA?
If a DNA strand has the sequence 5'-AGCT-3', what is the complementary strand according to Chargaff's rules?
In a DNA sample, 20% of the bases are guanine. What percentage of the bases are cytosine?
Given a species with 25% thymine, what percentage of adenine would you expect?
In what way did the limitations of Chargaff's techniques affect the understanding of DNA?
What was the role of Chargaff's rules in formulating the Watson-Crick model of DNA?
If a DNA strand has the sequence 5'-CGTA-3', what is the complementary strand according to Chargaff's rules?
What is the significance of adenine and thymine, and cytosine and guanine, having roughly equal percentages?
In a double-stranded DNA sample from one species, adenine makes up of all nucleotides. What is the GC content of the DNA? Give your answer as a percentage.
A single DNA strand contains . After the complementary strand is synthesized, how many guanine nucleotides are present in the complete double-stranded molecule?
Species X has , while Species Y has . Assuming both follow Chargaff's rules, by how many percentage points is the GC content of Species Y greater than that of Species X?