A reported DNA composition table lists four species with the following percentages: Species 1 has A = 27 , T = 27 , G = 23 , C = 23 A=27, T=27, G=23, C=23 ; Species 2 has A = 31 , T = 29 , G = 20 , C = 20 A=31, T=29, G=20, C=20 ; Species 3 has A = 24 , T = 24 , G = 26 , C = 26 A=24, T=24, G=26, C=26 ; Species 4 has A = 35 , T = 35 , G = 15 , C = 15 A=35, T=35, G=15, C=15 . If a species is considered inconsistent only when A ≠ T or G ≠ C A \(

eq\) T \(\text{ or }\) G \(

eq\) C , how many species are inconsistent?