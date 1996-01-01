General Biology
Back
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Cell Structures
Problem
Gram-negative bacteria have __________ peptidoglycan than gram-positive cells, and their cell walls are __________ complex structurally.
A
more; more
B
more; less
C
less; less
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
less; more
