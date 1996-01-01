26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Cell Structures Practice Problems
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Cell Structures Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Endospores, which are produced by bacteria, do not show all of the characteristics listed below except __________.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following distinctions between bacteria classified as gram-positive and gram-negative is untrue?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A specific type of cell appendage known as a _______ aids in the transfer of genetic material from one bacterium to another when they come into contact.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Archaea are prokaryotes similar to bacteria but lack __________ in their cell walls.