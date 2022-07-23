0:59 minutes 0:59 minutes Problem 3d Textbook Question Textbook Question What is a pollen grain?

a. sperm-producing gametophyte b. egg-producing gametophyte c. sperm-producing sporophyte d. sperm

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the role of a pollen grain in plant reproduction. Understand the difference between gametophyte and sporophyte generations in plants. View full solution Recognize that pollen grains are involved in the production of male gametes (sperm cells). Determine whether the pollen grain itself produces sperm or if it develops into a structure that produces sperm. Choose the option that correctly identifies the pollen grain as either a gametophyte or sporophyte and whether it produces sperm directly or indirectly.

