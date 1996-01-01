Birds and insects excrete uric acid, whereas mammals and most amphibians excrete mainly urea. What is the chief advantage of uric acid over urea as a waste product?
a. Uric acid is a much simpler molecule.
b. It takes less energy to make uric acid.
c. Less water is required to excrete uric acid.
d. More solutes are removed excreting uric acid.
