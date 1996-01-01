Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology42. Osmoregulation and ExcretionOsmoregulation and Excretion
1:53 minutes
Problem 6c
Textbook Question

The chloride cells of fish gills have a high density of mitochondria. How does this characteristic relate to the functional role of chloride cells? Would you expect other epithelial cells involved in ion transport to contain large numbers of mitochondria? Explain.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:16m

Watch next

Master Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.