The chloride cells of fish gills have a high density of mitochondria. How does this characteristic relate to the functional role of chloride cells? Would you expect other epithelial cells involved in ion transport to contain large numbers of mitochondria? Explain.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter