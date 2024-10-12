In many species of salmon, there are two mating types in males: large aggressive males and small sneaker males. Large aggressive males fight for territory in which they mate with resident females, while small sneaker males hide and try to quickly enter larger males’ territories to mate with females. “Sneaking” is, on average, a more successful strategy when there are many large males competing for territory, while “Fighting” is, on average, a better strategy when there are few large males present. As described, this scenario describes what two types of selection?