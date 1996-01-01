Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In the cells of some organisms, mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This will result in a. cells with more than one nucleus. b. cells that are unusually small. c. cells lacking nuclei. d. cell cycles lacking an S phase.

Similar Solution
clock
45s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.