Why This Matters

>> The 206 bones that make up the human skeleton are actually dynamic organs that give our bodies the structure and support necessary to stand, walk, and breathe. They cradle and support the body's softer organs, serve as the site for blood cell formation, and even complete a remarkable process of self-repair when injured, called bone remodeling. As a health care professional, it's very important for you to know bone anatomy and understand the critical process of bone remodeling because many of your elderly patients will experience bone-related diseases, such as osteoporosis. Osteoporosis affects the process of bone remodeling. The skeleton of a patient with osteoporosis may become so fragile that something as simple as stepping off a curb can cause a bone to break or fracture. This knowledge is critical so that you are able to discuss the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis with your patients. For instance, a common misperception among patients is that decreased bone density is a reason to avoid exercise. In fact, exercise in addition to nutritional supplements is a very important element in the treatment of osteoporosis. Patients who walk regularly and do light weight strength training and actually able to increase their bone mass. By having a solid knowledge of the bone anatomy and the process of bone remodeling, you can educate your patients on the proper treatment of osteoporosis and other diseases affecting the bones.

