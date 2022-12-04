2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
2:16 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A cell is placed in a solution that is hypotonic to the cell. Which of the following best describes movement of water in this situation? a. Water will only flow into the cell. b. Water will only flow out of the cell. c. Water will flow into and out of the cell, but the overall net movement will be out of the cell. d. Water will flow into and out of the cell, but the overall net movement will be into the cell.
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
136
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Osmosis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice