2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Osmosis
Osmosis is best defined as the movement of:
Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of low solute concentration
Solute molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of lower concentration
Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of high solute concentration
Water molecules inside a cell that can't be transported out
Solute molecules from an area of low concentration to an area of higher concentration
