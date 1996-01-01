3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
What is meant by the "induced fit" of an enzyme?
The substrate can be altered so that it is induced to fit into the enzyme's active site.
The enzyme structure is altered so that it can be induced to fit many different types of substrate.
The presence of the substrate in solution induces the enzyme to slightly change its structure.
The shape of the active site is nearly perfect for specifically binding the enzyme's substrate or substrates.
The enzyme changes its shape slightly as the substrate binds to it.
