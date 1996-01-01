Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Muscle Tissue
Next video
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
11:03
Types of Tissue Part 3: Muscle Tissue
Professor Dave Explains
490
12:35
The Mechanism of Muscle Contraction: Sarcomeres, Action Potential, and the Neuromuscular Junction
Professor Dave Explains
260
3
05:07
Structure of a skeletal muscle - Muscle Physiology Animations || USMLE videos
Dr.G Bhanu Prakash Animated Medical Videos
63
02:01
Types of muscle - GCSE PE Revision
Teach PE
37
03:11
Types of muscles 💪 | Cardiac, smooth & skeletal muscle | Easy learning video
Learn Easy Science
43
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.