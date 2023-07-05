Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology9. Muscles and Muscle TissueSkeletal Muscle
2:28 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question

Thick and thin myofilaments have different compositions. For each descriptive phrase, indicate whether the filament is, a. thick or b. thin.  _____ (1) contains actin  _____ (2) contains ATPases  _____ (3) attaches to the Z disc  _____ (4) contains myosin  _____ (5) contains troponin  _____ (6) does not lie in the I band

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
7:30m

Watch next

Master Skeletal Muscle with a bite sized video explanation from Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language

Start learning
07:30
Skeletal Muscle
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
467
6
10:08
Skeletal Muscle - Fibers and Fibrils
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
404
3
06:00
Skeletal Muscle Tissue
RegisteredNurseRN
347
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.