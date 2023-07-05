Thick and thin myofilaments have different compositions. For each descriptive phrase, indicate whether the filament is,
a. thick or
b. thin.
_____ (1) contains actin
_____ (2) contains ATPases
_____ (3) attaches to the Z disc
_____ (4) contains myosin
_____ (5) contains troponin
_____ (6) does not lie in the I band
