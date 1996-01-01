9. Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
True or False: if false, chose the answer that corrects the statement.
The smallest contractile unit of a muscle is the muscle cell.
A
True.
B
False, the smallest contractile unit is the fascicle.
C
False, the smallest contractile unit is the myofibril.
D
False, the smallest contractile unit is the sarcomere.
