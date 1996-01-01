11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
What happens when the neuron reaches threshold (-55 mV)?
Voltage-gated potassium channels open and potassium rushes into cell.
Voltage-gated sodium channels open and sodium rushes into the cell.
Voltage-gated potassium channels open and sodium channels close.
The sodium potassium pump immediately establishes resting potential.
