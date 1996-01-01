Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillaries
Capillary beds
Next video
Hide transcripts
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
04:20
Pre-capillary sphincters | Circulatory system physiology | NCLEX-RN | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
12
09:30
Blood Vessels, Part 1 - Form and Function: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #27
CrashCourse
28
05:31
Capillaries: Overview & Definition – Histology | Lecturio
Lecturio Medical
16
09:17
Three types of capillaries | Circulatory system physiology | NCLEX-RN | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
14
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.