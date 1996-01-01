Match the following veins with the correct description.





____Cephalic vein

____Great saphenous vein

____Dural sinus

____Azygos vein

____Hepatic portal vein

____Splenic vein

____Internal jugular vein

____Brachiocephalic veins

____Brachial vein

____Inferior mesenteric vein





a. Drains the posterior abdominal and thoracic walls

b. Two veins merge to form the superior vena cava

c. Receives blood from the spleen and digestive organs

d. Superficial vein in the medial leg

e. Drains the brain and face

f. Drains part of the large intestine

g. Superficial vein in the lateral upper limb

h. Deep vein of the arm

i. Drains the spleen

j. Drain the brain capillaries and cerebrospinal fluid