19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
Problem 18.20a
Match the following veins with the correct description.
____Cephalic vein
____Great saphenous vein
____Dural sinus
____Azygos vein
____Hepatic portal vein
____Splenic vein
____Internal jugular vein
____Brachiocephalic veins
____Brachial vein
____Inferior mesenteric vein
a. Drains the posterior abdominal and thoracic walls
b. Two veins merge to form the superior vena cava
c. Receives blood from the spleen and digestive organs
d. Superficial vein in the medial leg
e. Drains the brain and face
f. Drains part of the large intestine
g. Superficial vein in the lateral upper limb
h. Deep vein of the arm
i. Drains the spleen
j. Drain the brain capillaries and cerebrospinal fluid
