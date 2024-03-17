19. Blood Vessels
Veins
Which of the following is not a reason that veins need valves to prevent backflow, but arteries do not?
A
Arteries have thicker walls than veins, providing a natural resistance to backflow.
B
Veins require valves to prevent gravity from causing backflow when blood is transported up to the heart.
C
Arteries have higher blood pressure, reducing the likelihood of backflow when they transport blood upward.
D
All of the above are correct reasons for veins requiring valves.
