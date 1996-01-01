17. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
Which of the following statements about vascular spasms is false?
It occurs when smooth muscle cells surrounding the blood vessel relax, increasing the vessel's diameter.
It can help reduce blood flow immediately after a blood vessel is damaged, thereby reducing blood loss.
It is the first step of hemostasis, directly preceding platelet plug formation.
It is initiated by chemicals released by damaged endothelial cells, smooth muscle, & activated platelets.
