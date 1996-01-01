7. The Skeletal System
The Skull
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
During a baseball game, the batter hit's a line drive that strikes the pitcher directly in the face breaking a bone. Among the four bones listed, which bone would you expect to be the least likely to be the bone that is broken in this situation?
A
Zygomatic.
B
Mandible.
C
Maxilla.
D
Lacrimal Bone.
109
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Skull with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos