15. The Special Senses
Rods, Cones, and Light
Imagine that you are walking in the woods at night in very low light. A red flower and a green leaf are both reflecting the same total amount of light. Which would appear brighter to you and why? The image is provided for reference.
A
The red flower. The cones will be most important in low light, and red wavelengths excite multiple cone cells.
B
The red flower. The rods will be most important in low light, and rods are most excited in the red spectrum.
C
The green leaf. The rods will be most important in low light, and rods are most excited in the green spectrum.
D
The green leaf. The cones will be most important in low light, and green wavelengths excite multiple cone cells.
9