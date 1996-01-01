Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
Gross anatomy of the kidney
Problem
The perirenal fat capsule is a transparent capsule that prevents infections in surrounding regions from spreading to the kidney.
A
True
B
False
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anatomy Review: Urinary System
by Pearson
2
167 views
Hide transcripts
Internal Anatomy of the Kidney and Urine Transport
by Catalyst University
108 views
Hide transcripts
The Urinary System
by Professor Dave Explains
80 views
Hide transcripts
Kidney
by Handwritten Tutorials
1
72 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.