Which characteristic is true of columnar cells, but not other epithelial tissues?
Columnar epithelial tissue contains the protein keratin.
Columnar epithelial tissue is found in the lungs.
Columnar epithelial tissue may contain goblet cells.
Columnar epithelial tissue functions in secretion.
