Which of the following best describes the primary difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration in cells?
A
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
B
Anaerobic respiration uses mitochondria, while aerobic respiration occurs in the cytoplasm.
C
Aerobic respiration occurs only in prokaryotic cells, while anaerobic respiration occurs only in eukaryotic cells.
D
Anaerobic respiration produces more ATP than aerobic respiration.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the key terms 'aerobic respiration' and 'anaerobic respiration.' Aerobic respiration is a metabolic process that requires oxygen to produce energy (ATP), while anaerobic respiration does not require oxygen and occurs in environments where oxygen is absent or limited.
Step 2: Compare the locations where these processes occur in cells. Aerobic respiration primarily takes place in the mitochondria of eukaryotic cells, while anaerobic respiration occurs in the cytoplasm. This distinction helps clarify the cellular machinery involved in each process.
Step 3: Analyze the energy yield of each process. Aerobic respiration is highly efficient and produces significantly more ATP (approximately 36-38 ATP molecules per glucose molecule) compared to anaerobic respiration, which typically yields only 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement that aerobic respiration occurs only in prokaryotic cells and anaerobic respiration occurs only in eukaryotic cells. This is incorrect because aerobic respiration occurs in eukaryotic cells, and some prokaryotes can perform both aerobic and anaerobic respiration depending on environmental conditions.
Step 5: Conclude by identifying the correct answer based on the information above. The primary difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration is that aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason